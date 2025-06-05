Det-Tronics acquires Texas based R.C. Systems

Det-Tronics, a global leader in fire and gas safety systems, announced the acquisition of R.C. Systems LLC, a Texas based company that specializes in gas detection products and solutions.

R.C. Systems was founded in 1979 and developed the first “through the window” interface for a gas detection transmitter, thereby eliminating the requirement to remove the lid for calibration in a hazardous area environment. For over 45 years, R.C. Systems has continued to innovate and develop products and expert solutions for its customers including a wide range of detectors, controllers, wireless solutions and sampling systems.

“Det-Tronics was founded on a mission to deliver globally trusted life safety solutions, and this remains at the core of our operations, helping to continue our legacy as the gold standard in fire and gas protection,” said Lu Wang, Managing Director, Det-Tronics. “Our approach to innovation, service and quality is all rooted in safeguarding the people and businesses that operate in some of the most at-risk environments, and our reputation has been earned through the relentless hard work of our employees over many decades.”

The acquisition of R.C. Systems is a key strategic move for Det-Tronics and is the first under Spectrum Safety Solutions. This new partnership will complement Det-Tronics’ current offering with expanded gas detection and controller capabilities, and open new industrial applications including chemical, steel, food & beverage, water and wastewater and agriculture. Likewise, R.C. Systems is thrilled to join forces with Det-Tronics and unlock value with Det-Tronics’ strong global commercial presence.

Det-Tronics is extremely excited to deploy R.C. Systems lifesaving technology throughout North America to begin, with global expansion to follow.