Cypress Creek acquires 2.5 GW solar project with 2.9 GWh energy storage in development in Arkansas from Swift Current Energy

Cypress Creek Renewables (Cypress Creek), an American solar and energy storage developer, owner, and operator, announced it has acquired the Steel River project from Swift Current Energy, currently under development in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Advances one of the largest solar and battery storage facilities in the United States

Provides cost-effective electricity with battery storage to meet growing demand in the region

Bolsters domestic manufacturing with American-made steel and solar modules

Once Cypress Creek completes the development of the projects, at 2.45 gigawatts (GW) of solar generation paired with 2.9 GW-hours (720 MW) of battery storage, Steel River will rank among the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the United States, doubling Cypress Creek's operating and under-construction portfolio to nearly 7 GW.

"Steel River reﬂects the scale of infrastructure required to meet America's rapidly growing electricity demand," said Jeffrey Meigel, Chief Investment Officer of Cypress Creek. "Our platform is built to develop, finance, and operate projects of this magnitude. This acquisition marks an important step in strengthening Cypress Creek's role as a leading energy solutions provider and long-term owner of large-scale U.S. energy infrastructure."

In 2025, solar and battery storage accounted for approximately 85% of all new U.S. electricity generation capacity, reflecting its role as the fastest-growing and lowest-cost sources of new power. Steel River is one of the nation's most significant new energy infrastructure investments, with estimated total capital costs in excess of $4.5 billion, and is a testament to that expansion nationwide. In addition to cost-effective electricity generation from solar energy at Steel River, the battery storage facility increases grid reliability, meets peak electricity demand to help keep prices stable, and reduces the chance of brownouts and blackouts in the area.

The Steel River project represents a significant investment in Mississippi County, located in the northeast part of the state, and advances American energy reliability, security, and affordability. New annual tax revenues are estimated at more than $300 million over the life of the project and will directly benefit local schools and provide funding for public safety and infrastructure improvements. The facility will be constructed using American-made structural steel and solar panels from domestic manufacturers, with additional equipment sourced from Arkansas-based suppliers whenever possible and is expected to create approximately 700 full-time construction jobs and 19 permanent jobs on site.

Eric Lammers, CEO and Co-Founder of Swift Current Energy, said, "Steel River will be one of the largest clean energy facilities in the country, supporting energy affordability and reliability while driving local and national economic growth. Swift Current's sale of this monumental project, our largest to date, sets up our company for continued success and growth. We're thrilled that our team has forged a strong working partnership with Mississippi County, and we look forward to continuing to work with the county on other projects in our portfolio."

The project will be developed and constructed in three phases, each consisting of approximately 815 MW of solar generation paired with 240 MW / 960 MWh of battery storage capacity. All phases are expected to be placed in service by 2029.