CSP to invest $13.2M for expansion of its Sarepta, Louisiana facility

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) CEO Steve Rooney announced the company, which provides lightweight composite products for vehicles and industrial applications, will invest $13.2 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Sarepta, Louisiana.

The expansion will create 33 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of around $38,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates in a press release that the project will result in 32 new indirect jobs, for a total of 65 new jobs for Webster Parish and the Northwest Region. In addition, the project will retain 170 existing jobs. The expansion is expected to support 200 construction jobs.

“Continental Structural Plastics has found success in Sarepta, manufacturing quality products for the automotive industry and other end-users,” Gov. Edwards said. “Our local and regional economic development partners in the Northwest Region are working hard with us to sustain a strong business climate and promote business growth such as this. As CSP continues to excel, we welcome the jobs this project will create for our rural workforce in Webster Parish.”

The 22,000-square-foot expansion will be to the company's three-building complex at the North Webster Parish Industrial Park.

“Our Sarepta, Louisiana, facility is a model for our organization in terms of safety, our workforce and our efforts to automate our processes,” Rooney said. “As we evaluated our operations in terms of where to add capacity, expanding this facility, implementing additional automated cells and providing additional quality jobs to the Sarepta community was the logical choice. We have an incredible, dedicated workforce in Sarepta. When you add to that the tremendous partnership we have with the local community and the North Webster Parish Industrial District, it really is a win-win for CSP and the community.”

“We welcome the multi-million-dollar investment that Continental Structural Plastics has decided to make here,” said Randy Sexton, chairman of the North Webster Parish Industrial District board. “We certainly are looking forward to the 33 new job openings that this project will create. It’s always an exciting time for our community when we can be a part of this kind of growth.”

The state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package, including a workforce solutions. CSP will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $600,000 to offset infrastructure costs related to the expansion. The company is also planning to use Louisiana’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Continental Structural Plastics’ additional investment and job creation in the Sarepta community is a testimony to North Louisiana’s steadfast workforce and strong business climate,” said Justyn Dixon, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “North Louisiana Economic Partnership has worked alongside CSP to provide strategic assistance each step of the way throughout this project and is proud to support the company’s expansion.”