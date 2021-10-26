Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream Partners in $1.8 billion deal

Crestwood Equity Partners and Oasis Midstream Partners announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Crestwood will acquire Oasis Midstream for approximately $1.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The transaction will largely be equity financed with approximately 33.8 million of newly issued Crestwood common units and $160 million of cash consideration. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

“I am very excited to announce the strategic combination with Oasis Midstream, which has strong industrial logic and perfectly aligns with our stated strategy of consolidating high quality midstream assets in our core operating areas," said Robert G. Phillips, chairman, president and CEO of Crestwood. "This transaction enhances our competitive position in the Williston and Delaware Basins, enables Crestwood to capture substantial operational, commercial, and capacity synergies as we integrate the Oasis Midstream assets into our existing operations, and substantially expands the long-term contract acreage and inventory dedications of our gathering and processing portfolio. Importantly, we are completing this transaction during a period when macro oil and gas fundamentals are exceptionally supportive of upstream development and there is increasing demand for midstream infrastructure and services.”

Phillips said that additionally, this transaction is expected to be accretive to Crestwood’s distributable cash flow per unit in 2022, strengthens the company's financial position by increasing 2021E pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow by approximately 40% and maintains a strong balance sheet with pro-forma leverage of approximately 3.5x after the merger is completed.

"Given the confidence we have in the quality of the Oasis Midstream assets, expectations for continued Bakken development by Oasis Petroleum and our experience in efficiently integrating assets, Crestwood plans to accelerate the return of capital to our common unitholders through a 5% increase in the distribution once the transaction is closed. Through this transaction, we are excited to expand our relationship with the team at Oasis Petroleum and will have a shared vision for how our teams can work together to execute our Williston Basin strategies. We look forward to advancing those strategies with them as an important customer and equity partner going forward,” said Phillips.

“The combination of Crestwood and Oasis Midstream creates a midstream leader well positioned with size, scale and a diversified customer base, Danny Brown, CEO of Oasis Petroleum Inc. "Crestwood’s experienced team brings a track record of operational excellence to handle a large portion of our company’s hydrocarbons and produced water in the Williston basin. Oasis Midstream unitholders, including Oasis Petroleum, are receiving compelling value in this transaction and will benefit from an ownership position in a larger combined company that will have a strong balance sheet and pay attractive distributions.”