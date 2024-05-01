Following the acquisition of Pasadena, Texas-based Gulf Coast Dismantling, Inc. (GCD) in October 2020, and operating under the GCD banner for the last three years, the company has assumed a name well recognized within the industry.

GCD is now known as American Integrated Services, Inc. (AIS).

Expand Continuing expansion, GCD now part of AIS

"We felt it was important to continue on with the GCD name for the first few years of operation, not only for name recognition, but to build upon the remarkable reputation that GCD had developed over two decades," AIS Executive VP John Georgagi said.

California-based AIS brings over 25 years of environmental services and industrial demolition experience, a fleet of specialized equipment and a seasoned staff of over 450 employees. By combining top talent and sharing best practices of the two companies during this period, the Pasadena- based AIS team continues to grow and now offers full turnkey environmental solutions to complement the industrial demolition and abatement services offered in the past.

"It’s important that we take a moment to thank and congratulate our entire Texas group for their efforts in seamlessly blending two great organizations into one amazing team. We look forward to continued success for our growing AIS Texas location while maintaining the esteemed reputation of the GCD name," Georgagi added.

AIS is currently performing work across the U.S. with projects spanning from California to the mid-Atlantic region. Josh Whittaker, VP of operations commented, "Adding talent and expanding our resources in the Gulf region has allowed us to more efficiently service our many clients throughout the country."

In 2023, AIS ranked No.15 in Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 30 Environmental Firms, and recently received the prestigious NRG Development, Engineering & Construction Excellence in Safety Award for the successful dismantlement of two 330MW units at the NRG’s El Segundo Generating Station.

AIS has eight strategically located offices in the U.S. and specialized vehicles valued at over $40 million.

For more information, visit americanintegrated.com.