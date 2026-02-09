Constellation and CyrusOne announce agreement to support new data center facility at Freestone Energy Center in Texas

Constellation announced that Calpine LLC, a business unit of Constellation, signed a new 380-megawatt (MW) agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator, to connect and serve a new data center adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center, in Freestone County, Texas, 155 miles north of Houston.

The agreement provides CyrusOne with access to power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure needed to support development of the new facility, while ensuring electricity continues to flow to the regional grid and ensuring reliability for all customers and communities. Calpine has also entered into an exclusive agreement to provide power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure for Phase 2, which will be an additional 380 MW. These agreements are in addition to the 400 MW agreements announced in the second half of last year between Calpine and CyrusOne for the Thad Hill Energy Center in Bosque County, Texas.

"This agreement with CyrusOne demonstrates Constellation’s ability to meet the growing demand from the data economy while maintaining grid reliability, creating jobs and economic growth, and benefiting local customers and communities. By leveraging existing infrastructure and grid connections, we can help customers move quickly while ensuring continued reliability for Texans,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO. “With deep expertise and a coast-to-coast presence, Constellation is helping lay the foundation that will keep America at the forefront of AI and digital technology during this defining moment in our nation’s history.”

The project will utilize the company’s Powered Land Capabilities, a suite of products and services designed to support large-load customers by pairing generation, land and grid access in a way that prioritizes reliability, speed-to-market and predictability for the broader system. Today’s agreement reinforces Constellation’s position as the premier power solutions provider for industrial-scale customers.

"This agreement reinforces CyrusOne's commitment to meeting customer demand in Texas," said Eric Schwartz, CEO of CyrusOne. "Partnering with Constellation and Calpine enables us to deliver reliable, scalable infrastructure while ensuring grid reliability for local communities."

The new facility will be located adjacent to Calpine’s existing Freestone Energy Center, which is located approximately 80 miles southeast of Dallas.