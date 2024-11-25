ConocoPhillips completes acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation

ConocoPhillips announced that it has completed its acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation.

“This acquisition of Marathon Oil is a perfect fit for ConocoPhillips, adding to our deep, durable and diverse portfolio while meeting our strict financial framework,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “Marathon Oil adds high-quality, low cost of supply inventory adjacent to our leading U.S. unconventional position. We have a strong history of seamlessly integrating assets and we expect to deliver synergies of over $1 billion on a run rate basis in the next 12 months.”

“This is a proud moment to look back on what we achieved at Marathon Oil. Powered by our dedicated employees and contractors, we built a top performing portfolio with a multi-year track record of peer-leading operational execution, strong financial results and compelling return of capital to our shareholders - all while holding true to our core values of safety and environmental excellence. ConocoPhillips is the right home to build on that legacy, offering a truly unique combination of added scale, resilience and long-term durability. With its premier global asset base, strong balance sheet and laser focus on operational excellence, ConocoPhillips’ track record of long-term investments, differentiated shareholder distributions and active portfolio management are unmatched. When combined with the global ConocoPhillips portfolio, I’m confident our assets and people will deliver significant shareholder value over the long term,” said Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Marathon Oil common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.255 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock at the effective time of the merger, with cash in lieu of fractional shares.