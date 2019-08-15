Comvest Partners acquire VanDeMark Chemical Inc.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our business and believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from strong industry tailwinds.” said Mike Kucharski, CEO of VanDeMark. “With Comvest’s support, we are excited to continue to invest in our capabilities, team and the development of new products.”

“VanDeMark’s highly diversified platform and global market leadership make for a compelling investment opportunity,” said Matt Gullen, Partner at Comvest Partners. “We are excited to partner with the management team to continue to support future growth initiatives.”

Under the terms of the agreement, VanDeMark’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Kucharski, who joined the company in 1983, will continue as CEO, as will the rest of the management team.