Combined organization to provide expanded services, solutions

AMECO and F&M MAFCO — both game-changers in providing the most comprehensive Site Services® available in North America — are now one and the same.

AMECO, a leading provider of construction and maintenance Site Services, planning and delivery, has acquired F&M MAFCO, an international supplier of tools and equipment rental, sales, and service programs.

The synergies between both companies solve construction and maintenance industry challenges by improving the availability of materials, creating on-site labor efficiencies, reducing project costs, increasing schedule certainty, and enhancing safety and sustainability efforts. Company headquarters will remain in AMECO’s Greenville, South Carolina, facility, and F&M MAFCO will maintain a significant operations presence in Cincinnati.

Together, AMECO and F&M MAFCO are single-source providers that simplify operations on jobsites of all kinds. From pre-construction planning through Site Services execution and demobilization, the combined companies offer services and programs to meet the industry’s needs.

“The transformational combination of these two great brands and teams creates a comprehensive Site Services offering that is truly unprecedented in our industry,” said AMECO CEO Gary Bernardez. “Our combined strengths enable us to expand the boundaries in providing innovative site solutions to our clients on capital construction, facility operations and maintenance projects across a greater geographical reach. This is a game-changer.”

F&M MAFCO CEO Tim Fries was named chief growth officer of both organizations and president of F&M MAFCO and reports to Bernardez. Fries is responsible for developing and implementing a long-term growth strategy that fully leverages the synergies of both businesses to drive comprehensive solutions to clients. Fries oversees all joint strategic planning, business development, marketing and client success initiatives while maintaining his role as president of F&M MAFCO.

“I am very excited about the growth potential that a combined AMECO and F&M MAFCO product and services offering can have on our businesses,” Fries said. “Both companies have great brand recognition and reputations in the marketplace. More importantly, we share common core values and company cultures, which will be key in delivering exceptional service to clients and securing our future success.”

“In today’s business environment, the ability to deliver on-site solutions that provide cost certainty, reduce redundancy of sitewide services, enhance site ESG and sustainability programs, increase uptime and improve labor efficiencies is a huge win for our clients,” Bernardez said. “Together, AMECO and F&M MAFCO will deliver unmatched levels of innovation, efficiency and value across multiple industries. We make a powerful team.”

To provide insight on the two companies, starting with AMECO, the company is privately held and owned by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners. As a Site Services company, AMECO delivers unique solutions for efficient planning and management of construction indirect products and services — such as scaffolding, tools, water and ice distribution, fueling, vehicles, and construction equipment — throughout the project lifecycle to the construction and maintenance markets in North America. Industries served include energy, chemicals, advanced technology, biotech, manufacturing, infrastructure, mining and government.

F&M MAFCO is a leading international tool and equipment rental, sales and service company. The company provides tool and equipment rental, sales, and service programs in the construction and heavy industrial markets across many industry segments, including power generation, manufacturing, petrochemical, chemical, bridges, marine, pulp and paper, and mining.

To watch BIC Magazine’s interview with AMECO’s Gary Bernardez and F&M MAFCO’s Tim Fries click here.

For more information, visit www.ameco.com or call (864) 295-7886.