Colonial Oil Industries acquires Atkinson Oil

Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. (COI), a division of Savannah-headquartered Colonial Group, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Atkinson Oil Company LLC, a Sandersville-based commercial distributor of fuel and lubricants known for its experienced team and strong safety and service record.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Colonial Oil Industries’ presence across the Southeast and expand its ability to deliver essential fuel and lubricant products to customers in the region.

Atkinson Oil is a highly respected, relationship-driven business with deep roots in the communities it serves. The Sandersville and Macon markets serve as a natural extension of our growth strategy,” said Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group. “We are proud to welcome the Atkinson team to the Colonial family and look forward to continuing their legacy of trusted service for customers.”

Operations will continue in Sandersville and Macon, Georgia, with all existing facilities remaining active.

“Atkinson Oil Company LLC is pleased to transition its operations to Colonial Oil Industries, Inc., a highly respected leader in the fuel and lubricants industry,” said Clint Hancock, chief executive officer of Atkinson Oil. “This transition reflects a shared commitment to safety, service excellence, and customer relationships, ensuring continuity for our customers while providing expanded resources and long-term growth opportunities under Colonial Oil’s leadership.”

The acquisition adds 14 Atkinson Oil team members to Colonial Oil Industries as part of an integration process designed to maintain continuity and support long-term growth.

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“Customers and partners of both companies can expect uninterrupted service,” Demere said. “The combined organization is focused on maintaining existing relationships and over time, customers will benefit from expanded resources, enhanced distribution capabilities and additional service offerings.”