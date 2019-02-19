Clough acquires Saulsbury's Gulf Coast downstream business unit

Clough today announced Monday, it has entered an agreement to acquire Saulsbury’s Gulf Coast downstream and chemical business unit and its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) portfolio based in Houston, Texas.

The acquisition of Saulsbury’s Gulf Coast engineering, procurement and construction assets aligns with Clough’s strategy to grow its capability and service offering to address the North American downstream, petrochemical/chemical, midstream and LNG markets.

Since 2014, Clough has been supporting US and Canadian clients through its CH-IV International and Clough Enercore companies. Clough is pleased to celebrate its centenary by expanding further the services available in North America by providing a comprehensive range of project delivery solutions from fully integrated EPC to design and construct, and construct/commissioning-only.

North American clients will be able to leverage Clough’s global experience in providing pioneering project delivery solutions for LNG, Oil & Gas gathering and processing facilities, refineries, chemical/petrochemical plants, near-shore marine and offshore assets.

“We are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the Clough family” said CEO and Managing Director, Peter Bennett. “As we continue to grow our Engineering and Construction services internationally, we expect this acquisition to be a key part of Clough’s North American growth. The North America market has demonstrated continued growth in a stable environment with vast opportunities in Oil & Gas. Leading our organisation will be Adam Stashick, VP and GM Clough USA” Mr Bennett concluded.