Clarios announced plans to establish a best-in-class Manufacturing Technology & Training Center in the United States.

This new facility supports the $600 million earmarked for investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing— an integral part of its $6 billion American energy manufacturing strategy.

The center will serve as a dedicated hub for workforce development, manufacturing research and development (R&D), and technology validation. This provides Clarios a world-class, secure, and high-tech environment to develop and prove next-generation manufacturing technologies before deployment across the company's operations.

"Clarios is proud to take this next step in our commitment to American manufacturing," said Chad Steighner, Chief Digital & Information Officer of Clarios. "This new center will help us build both the factory and workforce of the future. By investing in cutting-edge R&D and hands-on training, we're reshoring critical capabilities, strengthening U.S. competitiveness, enhancing safety performance and creating opportunities for American workers."

Expand Clarios announces plans to build U.S. manufacturing technology and training center Clarios battery palletization robot in a packaging facility.

This Manufacturing Technology & Training Center will advance strategic technologies—including advanced robotics, AI-augmented vision systems, autonomous material handling, and next-generation manufacturing software. These innovations are key to improving productivity, quality, and safety across Clarios' battery production network, which supports critical mobility and energy storage applications, vital to the U.S. economy and national security.

The facility will also serve as a national hub for upskilling Clarios' manufacturing workforce. Programs at the center will provide hands-on training, innovation workshops, and design thinking programs to prepare all levels of workers for the future of manufacturing.

Engineers working at the center will prove out and develop turn-key solutions for application across the entire Clarios footprint, enabling more efficient, higher-quality, safer and more skilled working environments.

Clarios is actively working to identify a location that may include public-private partnerships, incentives and existing workforce development initiatives. The Clarios team is currently looking at states where it has a presence today. A location is expected to be announced later this year.

This announcement marks a critical step in the company's $6 billion U.S. energy manufacturing investment plan. This new center reflects the company's long-term vision to lead the future of energy storage while revitalizing American manufacturing leadership—enabled by recent executive orders and using federal advanced manufacturing tax credits.