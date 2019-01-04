Clariant reduces stake in Stahl

Chemical plant 9

Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announced that it reduced its stake in the Netherlands-based Stahl group by 25 % from 19.7 % to 14.8 %. Clariant will remain invested in the company as a financial investor.

Stahl is a producer of high-quality chemicals, dyes, and coatings for leather and other applications and has about 2 000 employees. In 2014 Clariant sold its Leather Service business to the Stahl group for cash consideration and a 24 % stake in the acquiring group.