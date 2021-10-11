Chevron to acquire NEXBASE brand, business from Neste Oyj

Chevron Global Energy Inc has signed an agreement with Neste Oyj to acquire its NEXBASE™ brand, associated qualifications and approvals, and related sales and marketing business.

“We expect the addition of the NEXBASE brand and associated business to provide value to our customers through improved logistics, reduced complexity and optimized solutions,” said Alicia Logan, general manager of Chevron Base Oils.

“This acquisition is poised to satisfy our customers’ growing needs to meet increasingly stringent lubricant standards driven by evolving vehicle specifications, and maintains the technology leading positions of our past base oil investments. Coupled with our investment in Novvi to bring renewable base oils to the market, this acquisition positions Chevron to be the supplier of choice to meet customers’ needs both today and into the future.”

Neste’s base oils have been produced in Porvoo, Finland and by a base oils joint venture with Bapco and Nogaholding in Bahrain. The agreement with Chevron will cover Neste’s Porvoo base oils production volumes, its premium brand NEXBASE™, all formulation coverage associated with the brand, as well as a global marketing and distribution platform. In connection with the divestment, Neste is exiting the joint venture with Bapco and Nogaholding, and will no longer have presence in Bahrain.

“I want to thank our people in the base oils business who have been known for their pioneering spirit throughout the years. They have built the foundation for Neste to become one of the world’s leading producers of Group III base oils, and we can be extremely proud of that. Chevron being a leading manufacturer of base oil products is therefore an excellent company to nurture and develop the NEXBASE base oils business further,” says Neste’s President and CEO Peter Vanacker.

The transaction is expected to close within four to six months, subject to customary antitrust regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.