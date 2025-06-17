Chevron enters domestic lithium sector to support U.S. energy security

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, announced the acquisition of two leasehold acreage positions.

The first from TerraVolta Resources, whose investor is an affiliate of The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG), and the second from East Texas Natural Resources (ETNR) LLC.

The estimated leasehold position includes ~125,000 net acres and is situated across regions where the Smackover Formation is present, specifically spanning Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. This formation is of particular interest due to its notably high lithium content and marks Chevron’s first step toward establishing a commercial-scale, domestic lithium business.

Future development will aim to utilize the direct lithium extraction (DLE) process, a set of advanced technologies employed to extract lithium from brines produced from the subsurface. Chevron seeks to deploy this emerging technology, which allows for faster and more efficient production and is expected to have a smaller environmental footprint compared to traditional extraction methods.

“This acquisition represents a strategic investment to support energy manufacturing and expand U.S.-based critical mineral supplies,” said Jeff Gustavson, president of Chevron New Energies. “Establishing domestic and resilient lithium supply chains is essential not only to maintaining U.S. energy leadership but also to meeting the growing demand from customers. This opportunity builds on many of Chevron’s strengths including subsurface resource development and value chain integration.”

Lithium is a key component supporting the trend toward electrification and can contribute to building a resilient, lower carbon energy system that meets growing energy demand, while balancing reliability and affordability.