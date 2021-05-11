Chevron and Noble Midstream announce merger complete

Chevron Corporation and Noble Midstream Partners LP announced that the companies have completed the previously announced acquisition, which resulted in Noble Midstream becoming an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron.
Effective with the opening of markets today, Noble Midstream’s common units will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and it will cease to be a publicly traded company.
“We are pleased to fully integrate Noble Midstream’s people, operations, and unitholders into Chevron,” said Colin Parfitt, vice president of Chevron Midstream. “By combining our businesses, the acquisition streamlines governance and strengthens our leading positions in the DJ and Permian basins.”