Cheniere Energy closes 2018 with $471 million profit as LNG exports grow

Houston liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy closed 2018 with a $471 million profit as LNG exports continue to grow.

Cheniere reported making $67 million of net income on nearly $2.4 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018. The figures are mixed when compared to the $127 million of net income on $1.7 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company's fourth quarter figures allowed Cheniere to close 2018 with $471 million of net income on nearly $8 billion of revenue, which represented dramatic growth over the $393 million loss on $5.6 billion of revenue during 2017.