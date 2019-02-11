CertifiedSafety, Inc. acquires Calculated Controls, LLC

CertifiedSafety, the recognized industry leader in project safety performance and culture, is

pleased to announce that they have successfully completed the acquisition of Calculated Controls, LLC, known as the “Owner’s Advocate for Project Controls.” Calculated Controls, founded in 2009, has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CertifiedSafety and will maintain its recognized brand identity as a project controls organization. The existing Calculated Controls management team is excited to remain intact and to work closely with CertifiedSafety to meet the companies’ shared strategic goals and objectives.

“Calculated Controls expands CertifiedSafety’s ability to deliver increased project performance and safety with broader expertise and new technology,” explains Tony Spencer, President of CertifiedSafety. “As we grow, the Calculated Controls acquisition boosts our leadership position in turnaround, capital construction, and maintenance project performance and safety.”

Chris Pettitt, CEO of Calculated Controls, says, “We are excited to join the CertifiedSafety family. Our companies have collaborated with one another on projects in the past and have grown to recognize the values, culture and devotion to excellence that we both share. We have grown to trust and work well with the CertifiedSafety team and look forward too many years of collaboration as we strive to make a positive impact on the industry’s ever-increasingly challenge to execute projects safely, on time, on budget and without incident upon startup. The acquisition by CertifiedSafety will immediately result in a better Calculated Controls for our beloved customers and our valued employees, including the ability to offer world-class safety management and culture to those with whom we interact.”

Learn more about CertifiedSafety on the company website: certifiedsafety.net