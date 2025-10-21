CenterPoint Energy announces sale of its Ohio natural gas business to National Fuel Gas Company for $2.62 billion

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. announced the sale of its Ohio natural gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, LLC, to National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York, for $2.62 billion.

The assets include approximately 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline in Ohio serving approximately 335,000 metered customers.

The sales price of $2.62 billion represents an approximately 1.9x multiple of 2024 Ohio LDC rate base. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of Hart-Scott-Rodino review and completion of a notice filing and review with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

CenterPoint expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company expects to receive $1.42 billion in proceeds in 2026 and the remaining $1.20 billion in 2027 pursuant to a seller note to be entered into at closing.

“Our Ohio natural gas business is a strong and growing enterprise supported by a deeply committed local team focused on safety, excellence in execution, and delivering positive outcomes for customers. I would like to thank our Ohio natural gas employees and the other team members across CenterPoint who support this business for their continued dedication and service as we move through this process. Together with National Fuel, we will be focused on delivering a seamless transition for the approximately 335,000 customers in West Central Ohio, and we are confident that National Fuel will support the continued growth and success of the business for the benefit of customers, communities and employees,” said Jason Wells, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

“As we shared recently, as part of our refreshed 10-year capital plan, this transaction will allow us to continue to optimize our portfolio of utility operations and efficiently recycle more than $2 billion back into our other electric and natural gas businesses which will help fuel our industry leading earnings growth over the next 10 years.”

“While we have executed several gas LDC transactions in the last few years to help continue to drive our growth, our natural gas business remains core to our overall company strategy of providing secure and reliable energy to millions of customers across Texas, Indiana and Minnesota where we have significant footprints and customer-centric investment plans,” said Wells.