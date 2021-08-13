Broad Reach Power moves forward with six battery facilities in Texas

Houston-based Broad Reach Power LLC is planning expansions in Texas.

Broad Reach made a deal with Sungrow Power Supply Company Ltd. to buy 1,000 megawatts of energy storage technology, which it intends to use to build six new battery facilities in the Texas electrical market, the company announced Aug. 11.

The independent power producer owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas.

“Broad Reach is committed to investing in and developing energy infrastructure to help support the grid in key markets such as Texas,” said Broad Reach CTO Doug Moorehead.

Energy storage projects like this one are critical in the growth of solar and wind renewable generation in the U.S., Moorehead said. They also help meet demand for resiliency and reliability, which more grid operators will increasingly demand in the future, he said.

“Broad Reach is the U.S. leader in energy storage development and asset buildout. This is one of the largest orders ever placed in the energy storage industry for this equipment and represents a historical inflection point for this globally important and purpose driven ESG-focused industry,” said Mizhi Zhang, managing director for Americas region at Sungrow.

Zhang also mentioned that approximately 1.8 GWh of Sungrow energy storage turnkey systems utilizing both NCM and LFP technology are expected to be deployed in the U.S. in 2021, facilitating its market share locally and meeting the growing demand as the industry leader.