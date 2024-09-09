BrandSafway acquires Covan’s Insulation Company

BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has announced the acquisition of Covan’s Insulation Company, an industrial insulation contractor based in South Carolina.

Covan’s Insulation Company has been a family-owned operation for nearly 40 years, serving the needs of clients primarily in the Carolinas and eastern Georgia.

“BrandSafway continues to focus on driving growth and maintaining our position as a market leader,” said President and Chief Growth Officer Jess Kindler. “The Covan’s Insulation Company team has developed deep expertise and strong client relationships, and as we combine this team with our existing business, we will be able to provide even more services and greater value to our customers in the Carolinas and Eastern Georgia.”

“We are excited to join the BrandSafway team,” said Covan’s Insulation Company CEO James M. Covan III. “We share the same values, customer-centered approach and passion for the industrial insulation business. This partnership creates incredible opportunities for our employees and enhances the services we provide our customers.”