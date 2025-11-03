bp to sell stakes in U.S. onshore pipeline assets for $1.5 billion

bp has agreed to sell minority stakes in some of its U.S. onshore pipeline assets in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins to investment firm Sixth Street for $1.5 billion.

The sale is part of a $20 billion divestment program aimed at bringing debt levels down that the group is running to end-2027, and comes as bp reviews its oil and gas portfolio and cuts costs.

UBS analyst Josh Stone called the announcement a "small positive," which is expected to bring bp's leverage ratio down about 1%, with a net income impact of around $100 million to $200 million.

bp has been under pressure from investors and became the target of activist investor Elliott after an ill-fated foray into renewables hit profitability.

Once the sale is completed, bp's U.S. onshore oil and gas business, bpx energy, will hold a 51% stake in the Permian assets and 25% in the Eagle Ford assets.

bp is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 4.