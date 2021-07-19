BakerCorp announces rebrand to United Rentals

BakerCorp, a fluid solution provider, announced that it will be rebranded under the United Rentals name starting September 1, 2021.

United Rentals

“We are excited to become United Rentals and offer our customers a wider range of solutions under one powerful umbrella,” said Jurgen Verschoor, region vice president. “Building on our nearly 80-year BakerCorp legacy, as United Rentals we remain committed to safety, quality, service and rapid response.”

As United Rentals, the company also announced a product expansion to include power rental solutions. Diesel generators, fuel tanks, distribution boards and cables will be added to its core offerings which include tanks, pumps and filtration.

“We have an aggressive expansion plan to build from our core fluid solutions offerings,” said Verschoor. “We are adding power solutions with new equipment, new branches and a team of experts to allow us to better serve our customers.”

BakerCorp was acquired by United Rentals in 2018. The rebrand will align all European branch operations with United Rentals business, which also operates in the United States and Canada.