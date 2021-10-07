Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems and Akastor’s MHWirth complete merger to form HMH

The merger of Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor ASA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS, has been completed to form a global offshore drilling equipment company.

The new company will be known as HMH, and as previously announced, Baker Hughes and Akastor own equal equity in the company.

HMH combines integrated delivery capabilities, capital, renowned industry expertise and delivers the full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale.

HMH aims to support the industry’s transition toward more energy-efficient solutions, as well as deploying technologies and service solutions to make the sector more competitive through increased drilling efficiency. Moreover, the company’s service and technology portfolio will be utilized as a springboard for future growth, both within drilling services and when pursuing opportunities towards adjacent industries such as renewables and mining.

“This is a very exciting transaction for the industry, our customers, shareholders and employees. We are combining two of the best-known equipment manufactures in our industry to create HMH, building on a best-in-class portfolio and unparalleled full-service approach,” said Merrill A. “Pete” Miller, chairman and CEO of HMH.

Miller said that at a time of worldwide energy transition, HMH has the expertise to help the entire industry move towards more energy-efficient drilling and other sustainable energy solutions.