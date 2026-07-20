Baker Hughes completes acquisition of Chart Industries

Baker Hughes Company announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Chart Industries, Inc.

This strategic transaction is a major milestone in Baker Hughes’ transformation into a higher-value, leading industrialized energy solutions company. The acquisition is expected to enhance Baker Hughes’ ability to deliver durable earnings and cash flow, driven by an expanded industrial portfolio and enhanced recurring aftermarket services.

Executive statement

“Chart’s thermal management solutions bring complementary capabilities and aftermarket service offerings that accelerate our portfolio strategy,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli. “Together, we will expand the solutions we deliver across a broader range of energy and industrial markets and create greater value for customers and shareholders. We welcome our new colleagues to Baker Hughes and look forward to working with them to deliver disciplined execution and maximize synergies as we move forward.”

Baker Hughes Chief Infrastructure & Performance Officer Jim Apostolides has been appointed senior vice president to lead the Chart segment. Since July 2025, Apostolides has led a seamless and effective integration program to support strategic growth and operational synergy readiness. Apostolides has more than 25 years of operational and multi-industry leadership, previously serving as senior vice president of Enterprise Operational Excellence for Baker Hughes since 2020.

“Congratulations to Jim on his well-deserved appointment as segment leader,” Simonelli added. “Jim’s business rigor, demonstrated through decades of global supply chain experience and operational leadership of large complex facilities around the world, makes him well-suited to lead implementation of the Baker Hughes Business System within Chart. We look forward to his leadership and continued success, quickly delivering value for our customers and shareholders as one company.”

Chart will operate as a new reporting segment within Baker Hughes, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of its differentiated capabilities in air and gas handling, thermal management, and lifecycle services. The segment structure is intended to preserve Chart’s commercial and operational focus while enabling full integration and synergy capture across Baker Hughes. Chart reported $4.3 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025 and currently serves customers in more than 50 countries, spanning sectors including gas infrastructure, nuclear, data centers, carbon capture and storage, space, geothermal and other high-growth industrial markets.

New segment leadership

Baker Hughes has launched a comprehensive integration program, leveraging its Business System to support operational alignment. The focus is on harmonizing product and technology platforms, engineering and commercial practices, and lifecycle and digital services. Early synergy capture in supply chain, functional support, and manufacturing is a priority, with a target of $325 million in annualized cost synergies within three years.

The acquisition of Chart marks a significant step in Baker Hughes’ portfolio optimization and growth strategy. By streamlining non-core businesses and expanding into industrial and lifecycle-driven markets, Baker Hughes is committed to sustainable, long-term growth, improved capital efficiency, and enhanced value for shareholders.

The Baker Hughes Board will continue its comprehensive evaluation, guided by progress in integration and operational execution. Baker Hughes remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, targeting a net leverage range of 1.0-1.5x within 24 months.