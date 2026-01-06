Baker Hughes closes sale of precision, sensors & instrumentation product line to Crane Company

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced the successful closing of the sale of its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation product line to Crane Company.

PSI includes the Druck, Panametrics and Reuter-Stokes brands, and the Company had announced the divesture in July 2025.

With the recently announced formation of a joint venture for its surface pressure control product line, these transactions represent an important milestone in Baker Hughes’ value-creation strategy, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to disciplined portfolio management, operational execution and capital efficiency. The transactions enhance earnings and cash flow durability, enable the redeployment of capital toward higher-return opportunities, and provide cash proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet, all within a rigorous, returns-focused approach to capital allocation.