Aurora Capital Partners purchases Petroleum Service Corp. from SGS

Aurora Capital Partners recently acquired Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) from SGS. PSC is a North American leader in product handling and site logistics services for the petrochemical, refining, midstream and marine transportation end markets.

"Aurora has a long and successful track record of supporting companies like ours. Our cultures are perfectly aligned, and we are excited about the benefits this transaction will bring to our deep customer relationships and our 3,500-plus hard-working employees," said Joel Dickerson, president of PSC. "Aurora's emphasis on partnership with management and its success with similar business models and end markets will enable us to further enhance our market-leading positions. We are delighted to join forces with Aurora to continue PSC's dedication to our customers and the PSC mission."

