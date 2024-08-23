Arch Resources, Consol Energy to merge in $5.2 billion deal

Arch Resources, Inc. (Arch) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (CONSOL) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create Core Natural Resources, a North American natural resource company focused on global markets.

Core Natural Resources will be a leading producer and exporter of high-quality, low-cost coals with offerings ranging from metallurgical to high calorific value thermal coals. With mining operations and terminal facilities across six states, the combined company will own 11 mines, including one of the largest, lowest cost, and highest calorific value thermal coal mining complexes in North America and one of the largest, lowest cost, and highest quality metallurgical coal mine portfolios in the United States.

In addition, the combined company will have access to global markets via ownership interests in two export terminals on the U.S. Eastern seaboard, along with strategic connectivity to ports on the West Coast and Gulf of Mexico. Arch and CONSOL sold an aggregate of approximately 101 million tons of coal in 2023 to steelmaking, industrial, and power-generation customers. Pro forma, Core Natural Resources would have a market capitalization of approximately $5.2 billion as of August 19, 2024, and on a pro forma basis for 2023, revenues were approximately $5.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA1 was approximately $1.8 billion, excluding expected synergies.

Jimmy Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL, said, "We are excited to bring our companies together to create a new industry leader that is ideally positioned to meet the rising demand for critical resources and energy around the world. Our assets are highly complementary, resulting in increased diversification across coal types, end uses, and geographies. In addition, Core Natural Resources is expected to have a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and robust free cash flow to deliver industry-leading capital returns. We look forward to working closely together to continue meeting the world's steel, infrastructure, and energy needs that are so critical to our everyday lives and to capture the significant benefits and long-term value we believe this merger will create for our stockholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which we live and operate."

Paul Lang, Chief Executive Officer of Arch, said, "This merger will join two proven leadership teams and best-in-sector operating platforms to establish a premier North American coal producer with worldwide reach and world-class mining and logistics capabilities. Core Natural Resources will enjoy the benefits of CONSOL's growing seaborne thermal business focused on industrial applications coupled with Arch's significant exposure to attractive global metallurgical coal markets. Together, we expect to realize meaningful operating synergies through the optimization of support functions, greatly enhanced marketing opportunities, and a significantly expanded logistics network, which will enhance our ability to deliver coal reliably and efficiently to our global customers. Importantly, both companies are driven by a deep commitment to safety, environmental and social stewardship and operating excellence, and we will continue to build around these commitments as we work to deliver superior value to stockholders."

Core Natural Resources will have an ownership interest in approximately 25 Mtpa of export coal capacity across two marine export terminals on the U.S. Eastern seaboard and have strategic connectivity to ports on the West Coast and Gulf of Mexico. The potential to optimize this expanded export capacity and logistics capabilities is expected to enhance reliable, efficient coal delivery to global customers.

Both Arch and CONSOL have among the best safety records and lowest incident rates in the mining industry, and as a combined company, safety, compliance, and continuous improvement will remain core values. Core Natural Resources will maintain a strong, diverse workforce and provide competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits programs, consistent with its objective of being an employer of choice where it operates. As a larger, stronger organization, Core Natural Resources is expected to have an enhanced ability to retain, attract, and develop its people. Environmental stewardship, innovation, and ongoing community support will continue to be prioritized.