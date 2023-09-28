Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a strategic minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million.

MidOcean Energy is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors.

MidOcean Energy is currently in the process of acquiring interests in four Australian LNG projects, with a growth strategy to create a diversified global LNG business. The strategic partnership with MidOcean Energy marks Aramco's first international investment in LNG.

The agreement builds on the relationship between Aramco and EIG, which was part of a consortium that acquired a 49% stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, in 2021.

Aramco to enter global LNG business by acquiring stake in MidOcean Energy At the signing ceremony, front row, from left: MidOcean Energy CEO De la Rey Venter and Aramco Upstream President Nasir K. Al-Naimi. Back row, from left: EIG Chairman and CEO Blair Thomas and Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser.

Completion of the transaction is subject to closing conditions which include regulatory approvals. Aramco also has the option to increase its shareholding and associated rights in MidOcean Energy in the future.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: "We are pleased to be strengthening our strategic partnership with EIG through this acquisition, which marks Aramco's first international investment in LNG. We anticipate strong demand-led growth for LNG as the world continues on its energy transition journey, with gas being a vital fuel and feedstock in various industries. We believe that gas will be important in meeting the world's rising need for secure, accessible and more sustainable energy."

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Aramco Upstream President, said: "This is an important step in Aramco's strategy to become a leading global LNG player. We see significant opportunities in this market, which is positioned for structural, long-term growth. MidOcean Energy is well-equipped to capitalize on rising LNG demand, and this strategic partnership reflects our willingness to work with leading international players to identify and unlock new opportunities at a global level."

Blair Thomas, EIG Chairman and CEO, said: "Energy transition informs every investment decision we make, and we believe LNG has a key role to play in enabling an orderly transition that balances society's twin goals of decarbonization and energy security. Concurrent with that, we believe the LNG industry is ripe for change and there is a role for a nimble, pure-play company like MidOcean Energy. While our initial focus is on the announced transactions in Australia, we believe the opportunity set is global. We are excited to expand our existing partnership with Aramco to include this important initiative."

De la Rey Venter, MidOcean Energy CEO, said: "It is an honor for MidOcean Energy to have Aramco as a key shareholder and strategic partner. We share the conviction that LNG is an integral enabler of the global energy transition, and we believe that the global LNG industry has strong fundamentals for many decades to come. Synergistic partnerships are core to how MidOcean Energy will do business, grow and thrive. In Aramco, we have a partner that has long-term thinking in its DNA and an unwavering commitment to enduring collaborations. We look forward to pursuing many new opportunities together."