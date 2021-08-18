AOR Investments acquires established oil recovery operations from waste management

AOR Investments President and CEO, Ronnie Young, announced today that it has acquired American Oil Recovery, an established petroleum industry service group that will continue do business as American Oil Recovery (AOR).

Ronnie Young, AOR Investments President and CEO.

AOR provides resource recovery to the petroleum industry and focuses on crude tank bottoms in production facilities, pipeline terminals, shipyards, rail yards and refineries. AOR has operated under permits from the Texas Railroad Commission since 2011.

“AOR’s vision is to become the market leader in crude oil recovery solutions for companies in the petroleum industry,” said Ronnie Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of AOR. The company is based in Channelview, Texas and its recovery facility is located in Lufkin, Texas.

“The petroleum industry produces massive volumes of tank bottoms and other high BS&W crudes. We are highly confident American Oil Recovery will provide the industry with safe, economical, and environmentally friendly solutions for these materials,” said Steven Marshall, Chairman of AOR Investments.

AOR’s experienced team has over 50 years of experience in providing solutions that reduce waste generation and environmental liability while potentially providing economic benefit from recoverable oil. Acceptable materials include crude oil tank bottoms from refinery, E&P, railcar, barge and pipeline operations as well as high BS&W crude throughout the petroleum industry. AOR also provides recovery solutions for water & oil-based drilling muds. Entrepreneurs Ronnie Young and Richard Hernandez will serve as AOR officers and directors.

Mr. Young holds a B.S. in Business Management and possesses significant experience in the petroleum and environmental management industries. He will be responsible for business development as well as the financial management of the company.

Mr. Richard Hernandez, who has over 30 years in the tank cleaning and tank bottoms reclamation industry, will be serving as the Vice President of Operations. His main area of responsibility will be overseeing the safe operation of AOR’s Lufkin recovery facility, as well as business development.

For more information, please visit: americanoilrecovery.com.

For additional information please contact: Ronnie Young, President and Chief Executive Officer: (281) 841-5088 or ryoung@americanoilrecovery.com.

Richard Hernandez, Vice President of Operations (832) 347-0180 or richard@americanoilrecovery.com.