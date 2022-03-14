Anchor Industrial Services joins growing AXIS Industrial Platform

TAM Services LLC, an AXIS Industrial Holdings Inc. company, has added Anchor Industrial Services LLC (AIS) to its growing operations.

Based in Houston, AIS is a provider of industrial specialty services to the industrial sector in the broader Texas market.

The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses, offering scaffolding, insulation, painting, coating and linings, sandblasting, fireproofing, and other soft craft services to industrial clients across industries, including oil and gas, chemical, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper. Both TAM and AIS have decades of experience and a track record of success built around exceptional customer service, project execution and an exemplary safety record. The combined company will have a strong capital base and is well-positioned to serve clients and accelerate growth with greater scale.

For more information, visit www.tamservices.com or call (281) 318-5560.