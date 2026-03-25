The Amlon Group strengthens industrial waste management capabilities with second add-on acquisition since continuation vehicle close

Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group has acquired the assets of Lion Industrial Resources, LLC.

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Channelview, Texas, Lion is an environmental waste management services company specializing in turnkey hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste management. The transaction closed in March 2026.

“The Lion acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for Amlon,” said Mark Wayne, CEO & President of The Amlon Group. “Lion brings a highly experienced team with deep customer relationships across different end markets where Amlon is already well-positioned. Their service capabilities in waste sampling and analysis, DOT-compliant packaging and containerization, and transportation logistics complement our existing processing and treatment infrastructure. By combining Lion’s front-end waste management expertise with Amlon’s processing capabilities, we can offer customers a truly integrated, end-to-end environmental solution.”

Wayne continued, “Beyond the operational synergies, this acquisition meaningfully expands our customer base. Lion’s established relationships with specialty chemical producers and industrial manufacturers give us an immediate platform for cross-selling Amlon’s full suite of processing, treatment, and disposal services. By bringing Lion's waste streams in-house through Amlon's own processing facilities, we can deliver faster turnaround times, tighter quality control, and a more seamless experience for customers who want a single point of accountability for their waste management needs.”

“We are excited to support Mark and the entire Amlon team as they continue to build a differentiated environmental solutions platform,” said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Partner, Heartwood Partners. “The Lion acquisition underscores Amlon’s ability to identify and execute on compelling add-on opportunities that expand the company’s customer reach and service capabilities. This transaction is consistent with our thesis that industrial customers increasingly demand comprehensive, single-source environmental solutions. Amlon continues to position itself as the partner of choice for companies that take their environmental compliance and sustainability commitments seriously.”

Lion marks Amlon’s second acquisition since the closing of Heartwood’s continuation vehicle and sixth under Heartwood’s ownership.