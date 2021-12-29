American Industrial Partners announces acquisition of RelaDyne, Inc.

American Industrial Partners announced that it has acquired RelaDyne, Inc. from Audax Private Equity.

RelaDyne is a provider of lubricants and distributor of less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals, and other related products in the United States. RelaDyne is also an international provider of sustainability and reliability services to the commercial and industrial end-markets.

The company focuses on preventive maintenance, lowering total cost of ownership, decarbonization, and enhancing the sustainability and reliability of customers' critical equipment and assets. RelaDyne serves over 25,000 customers throughout the broad industrial, commercial, and automotive end-markets.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CEO, Larry Stoddard, and the entire RelaDyne team," said Joel Rotroff, a partner at AIP. "The company has experienced remarkable growth since its formation in 2010, and together we will work to execute on our operating agenda and support future M&A."

RelaDyne CEO Larry Stoddard said this is a great step in the continued evolution and strategy for RelaDyne. "We thank Audax for their leadership over the past five years and look forward to partnering with AIP," Stoddard added.