Amazon plans to invest at least $3 billion in Warren County, Mississippi, for next-generation data center campus

Amazon announced plans to invest at least $3 billion in Warren County, Mississippi, east of Jackson, to build a new data center campus to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.

This investment is estimated to create at least 200 new jobs at the Amazon data center campus, plus support more than 300 additional full-time equivalent positions in the Warren County community overall. These opportunities include data center engineers, network specialists, operations managers, and security specialists, while sustaining thousands more jobs in construction and the supply chain across the Magnolia State.

This represents the largest private investment in Warren County's history and follows Amazon's landmark $10 billion investment in Madison County announced in 2024. Together, these investments reinforce Amazon's dedication to building America's technological future.

The new data center campus builds on Amazon's strong track record of innovation, scale, and engineering excellence, bringing the same advanced infrastructure that powers the world's largest AI compute clusters to Warren County. With custom-designed chips, servers, and network architecture, these energy-efficient data centers expand cutting-edge technology in Mississippi.

“Mississippi has built an economy that attracts world-class investment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This $3 billion investment by Amazon is the largest in Warren County’s history and another massive win for our state. Amazon’s commitment will create hundreds of direct jobs and supply chain positions and further cement Mississippi as a leader in American innovation. The future of technology is being built right here in the heart of the 'Digital Delta.’"

"Amazon's $3 billion investment in Warren County will create lasting opportunities for Mississippi families and communities, building on our more-than-a-decade-long partnership with the Magnolia State," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer. "We're investing in the people and communities that make Mississippi strong, from training more than 6,500 Mississippians through our workforce development programs to launching our new Warren County Community Fund that will address community needs like STEM education. This is what responsible growth looks like—bringing cutting-edge technology infrastructure to America while ensuring local communities benefit directly from that investment."

Warren County and Vicksburg are known for their strategic location along the Mississippi River, a vital commercial artery serving as a hub for riverboat commerce and agriculture. Today, Amazon’s investment adds an exciting new chapter to Vicksburg’s story—writing a new chapter as a technology hub for the South.

This project is expected to generate significant tax revenue for Warren County and the surrounding region, providing sustainable funding for essential services, local schools, and infrastructure. It will also strengthen the local economy through job creation, increased business activity, and new opportunities for local contractors and service providers.