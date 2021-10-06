ALTIVIA announces sale of its water treatment business

ALTIVIA announced that it has sold its water treatment chemical business to USALCO, LLC, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital.

ALTIVIA’s water treatment business includes ferric and ferrous sulfate production facilities located in Houston.

“As ALTIVIA has become more focused in petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, we are very pleased to transition ownership of our water treatment business to USALCO,” said J. Michael Jusbasche, CEO at ALTIVIA.

Jusbasche added that the transaction is a highly favorable outcome for ALTIVIA employees and customers, and that he believes this business will thrive as a part of USALCO’s expanding footprint in water treatment.

“ALTIVIA’s water treatment business is a terrific complement to USALCO,” said Ken Gayer, CEO of USALCO. “This acquisition broadens our coagulant product offering into iron salts and strengthens our geographic coverage in the Texas region.”