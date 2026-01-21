Allegheny Petroleum expands footprint with McNutt Oil acquisition

Allegheny Petroleum Products, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty lubricants and fuel additives, announced that it has purchased McNutt Oil Company in Maryville, TN.

Terms of the private sale will not be disclosed.

Operating since 1941, McNutt is a highly respected lubricant and fuel distributor in the Knoxville, TN area, serving a broad array of local and regional customers. Prior to the sale, McNutt and Allegheny Petroleum enjoyed a strategic partnership spanning decades, with McNutt distributing Allegheny Petroleum's lubricants and additives to the local market.

Allegheny Petroleum is retaining all of McNutt's staff, facilities and current operations to continue serving McNutt's customers. At the same time, Allegheny Petroleum plans to build manufacturing facilities at McNutt's current location in 2026.

Barbara Kudis, Allegheny Petroleum's President, said of the purchase: "this is an important step in our company's national expansion, creating another hub for our manufacturing, which we plan to bring online this year. By purchasing McNutt, a top-tier logistics provider in the region, we will greatly accelerate our expansion in this important region for our company."

This latest acquisition follows decades of growth at Allegheny, and will add to the company's four manufacturing facilities in western Pennsylvania, Houston, TX and Evansville, IN. These manufacturing sites are complimented by a network of national and international distributors.

Kudis added: "McNutt has been a strong partner for years, and as we add local blending capabilities, we will offer the region an increased level of products and service. We have been active in Tennessee for many years, and look forward to strengthening our ties with local industry."