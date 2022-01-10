Industrial Specialty Services USA, a leading provider of on-stream technical engineered services, announces merger

Effective December 31, 2021, Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC (ISS) and Leak Sealers Inc. have merged, creating the preeminent technical engineered service provider in the United States.

With its impeccable safety record, engineering expertise and fabrication capacity, ISS is now the number one provider of on-stream technical engineered services in the United States.

“I know ISS is the best partner for Leak Sealers. ISS shares Leak Sealers’ values and culture, respects people and has a plan to execute the Leak Sealers legacy and brand name. It is for these reasons that we decided to become a part of the ISS family.” said Henry Adams owner of Leak Sealers.

James Craig, CEO of ISS, concurs and stated, “Leak Sealers’ robust manufacturing and leak sealing capabilities combined with the expanded geography and service capabilities of ISS will firmly establish us as the industry’s dominant and foremost supplier of superior and safe technical engineering services. ”

As a combined entity ISS will have sixteen offices spread throughout the Gulf Coast, Northeast, Mid-West, Canada and the USVI with over four hundred employees to service its’ customers. ISS will have specialized engineering capabilities with deep expertise in; leak sealing, hot tapping, field machining, valve repair, composite repair, bolt torque & tensioning, metal disintegration, line isolation and weld testing and heat treatment. Most importantly both companies each have over 5 years with a ZERO TIRR; proving a culture of safety first, which is of the utmost importance.