Chevron Phillips Chemical will make a final investment decision on a new cracker in far southeast Texas in 2022, followed by an FID in 2023 on an $8 billion joint venture petrochemical complex along the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2023, Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland said Aug. 3.

An analyst asked during Phillips 66's second-quarter earnings call about the status of the projects, each of which include a new cracker.

