94-year-old Louisiana textiles company announces $15 million plan for new state-of-the-art facility

Loop Linen Service, a fourth-generation family-owned full-service textile rental company, announced it will invest $15 million to construct a new 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art commercial laundry facility.

Founded in 1929, Loop Linen provides rental textiles including table linen, garments and walk-off mats for the food and beverage and hospitality industries. The company started as a local dry cleaning and laundry business on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, 12 miles outside New Orleans, Louisiana, and now has nearly 1,400 customers across Louisiana and Mississippi, with offerings ranging from uniform rentals to hospital services.

“Loop Linen Service is a shining example of how small businesses can grow into big economic drivers in our state,” Gov. John Bel Edward said. “This family-owned enterprise has grown steadily for nearly a century, creating Jefferson Parish jobs while supporting workers in the hospitality and health care sectors throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. I thank them for their continued commitment to our state and its skilled workforce.”

The company will retain all 125 current positions as it transitions from the Westwego facility that it has occupied since 1931. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 48 new indirect jobs in the Southeast Region.

“Jefferson Parish has always been Loop Linen Service’s home and home to our employees,” Loop Linen Service President Scott M. Burke said. “We are excited to continue the company’s growth here and contribute to the business economy in Jefferson Parish.”

The company has secured property at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana 18, and is in the process of finalizing architectural plans for the facility. Construction is anticipated to begin by early 2025. The new facility is slated to be completed and operational 16 months after breaking ground.

“It is an honor to retain Loop Linen in Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “JEDCO and Jefferson Parish have worked in tandem to create and maintain economic conditions that are attractive to our business community. Loop Linen’s continued investment in Jefferson Parish is a testament to our strong business climate, accessibility, talent and responsive government. We are proud to support their expansion in our community.”

“This is a tremendous win for District 2 and Jefferson Parish,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “By identifying funds that could update infrastructure in the area where Loop Linen planned to build its new facility, we were able to keep this homegrown company in Jefferson Parish while also positioning area properties for future development. We look forward to a continued partnership with Loop Linen as they approach 100 years in operation.”

To support the project in Jefferson Parish, the state of Louisiana offered Loop Linen Service a competitive incentives package that includes a $500,000 grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure needs contingent upon meeting capital investment and job retention targets.

“We thank Loop Linen for their continued investment in Jefferson Parish,” JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna said. “This project is emblematic of the cooperation and coordination between economic developers and our elected leadership. JEDCO worked extensively alongside council and parish officials to retain Loop Linen in Jefferson Parish. Our collective work to meet infrastructure needs allowed us to retain this business in Jefferson Parish while also bringing underutilized properties into commerce.”

“For more than 90 years, Loop Linen has grown its family operations from generation to generation, and this expansion ensures the best is yet to come,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The innovative new facility makes it easier to deliver quality services for their customers and creates a productive environment for employees to thrive. This investment also strengthens Loop Linen’s historic legacy in Jefferson Parish, where the Burke family has been a leading force in the business community.”