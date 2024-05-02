65 years of world-class innovation

A national powerhouse in the process control industry marks 65 years of industrial innovation and service, rapidly expanding to provide elite valve solutions along the Gulf South.

Since 1959, Setpoint Integrated Solutions has offered peace of mind to thousands of customers. As a pioneering force in the industry, Setpoint champions superior valve repair, service and distribution. For each project, the company provides custom solutions that meet each client’s unique needs. Representing the most reputable OEMs in the market, Setpoint offers control valves, isolation valves, valve automation, pressure protection valves, valve instrumentation and more.

"We have developed unrivaled service capabilities with copious certifications and over 300 highly trained technicians," said Ben Davis, VP of sales. "The breadth and depth of our valve and instrumentation capabilities, along with our world class safety and quality, makes Setpoint a leader in the industry."

While the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based business now boasts 700 dedicated employees across 14 locations, Setpoint emerged from humble beginnings.

Its roots trace back to when Carter Chambers, a small industrial business, opened its doors. Powered by resilience and customer loyalty, the business quickly grew. In the decades that followed, it acquired several companies, including Ensco, Sisco, Burks Valve and HyTec Valve. In 2010, PVI Holdings acquired and merged Carter Chambers with Desselle Maggard Corporation to create DMC-Carter Chambers.

With these changes came new employees that contributed to the company’s success, and in 2014, it decided it needed a new, unified identity to represent its growing community. As a result, DMC-Carter Chambers became Setpoint Integrated Solutions. In the years since, Louisiana Valve Source, Dresser Valves and Valsource International have also joined the Setpoint family.

Each acquisition and merger played a vital role in Setpoint’s legacy. With each additional team member came new perspectives and expertise, strengthening its commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and community.

Over the years, the company has seen tremendous change and growth. However, Setpoint’s commitment to its employees and community remains stronger than ever. Through work-life balance and career development, Setpoint strives to make every team member feel safe, valued, respected and empowered.

To support its employees, Setpoint has developed several initiatives, including the Setpoint Employee Relief & Volunteer Efforts Program (SERVE). The SERVE fund provides financial and moral support to employees and their families who have been affected by unexpected hardships. Thousands of dollars have gone to families impacted by natural disasters, medical emergencies and more. Employees can choose to support fellow teammates by contributing a portion of their paycheck to the fund, and Setpoint will match their contribution 100%. In addition to the SERVE program, Setpoint strives to aid its local communities. Each year, to show gratitude to its customers and communities, it selects a philanthropic goal. This goal extends to each of its locations, impacting the local communities where employees live and work.

In addition to the company’s financial commitments, thousands of hours of employee time are dedicated to these charitable efforts.

The future

Setpoint has exceeded customer expectations and has dominated the process control industry. With this next chapter, the company will continue its legacy and dedication to excellence. Thanks to its passionate, hardworking team, it plans to reach new heights, bringing unrivaled services and products to more markets and customers.

Setpoint supports the power, refining and chemical industries with best-in-class valve repair services, delivering process solutions for control, relief and automated valve requirements. It also offers industrial equipment including liquid-level measurement, pressure gauges, programmable logic controllers and more.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.