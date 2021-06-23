TGS announces new 3D imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Houston-based TGS has announced a new 3D imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The program, dubbed Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D, is an OBC and NAZ imaging project which includes 2,384 square miles of reprocessed 3D seismic data to provide a high-quality regional product, according to the company. TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, further outlined that the project will help exploration and production companies further explore new and existing plays in the area.

Detailed Earth. Gulf of Mexico and Florida

Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D marks the next phase of high-quality imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon-producing areas of South Timbalier, Grand Isle, and Ewing Bank, TGS highlighted. By applying advanced imaging techniques utilizing its proprietary Dynamic Matching FWI imaging technology in this region, TGS said it will further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper sub-salt section.

The program started in the second quarter of this year and final data is scheduled to be available in the third quarter of next year. The project is supported by the industry, TGS noted.

“The Gulf of Mexico remains a top priority for TGS,” Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS said in a company statement.

“By utilizing the latest imaging techniques, this program provides our customers with the most comprehensive view of the subsurface so they can make the best decisions about their investments – underpinning our commitments to customer service and sustainable operations,” Johansen added.

“Having the best possible understanding of the subsurface also allows TGS to optimize future acquisition investments,” said Johansen.