Texas-based SIMFLO expands to Latin America

Lubbock, Texas-based SIMFLO has announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the appointment of Leo Villanueva as Sales Manager for Latin America, Mining and Oil & Gas.

Expand Mark Umstot SIMFLO Simflo Lubbock, Texas-based SIMFLO has been a family-owned and privately held company since 1952 and the company continues to lead the innovation of pump technology that is critical to the communities, commercial enterprises, and industrial users it serves.

This newly established role is designed to strengthen SIMFLO's presence and accelerate business growth in the Central and South American regions, while supporting the company's broader international expansion strategy.

Lubbock, Texas-based SIMFLO has been a family-owned and privately held company since 1952 and the company continues to lead the innovation of pump technology that is critical to the communities, commercial enterprises, and industrial users it serves.

Villanueva's responsibilities will include identifying high-potential markets and cultivating partnerships in the mining, municipal, and agricultural sectors, among others. With extensive experience in global markets and a deep understanding of SIMFLO's engineered pumping solutions, Villanueva will lead the company's efforts to serve existing clients while establishing a greater footprint in key regions such as Chile, Argentina, and Peru.

"As part of our long-term commitment to providing reliable, high-performance pump solutions globally, we are focusing on Central and South America as vital growth markets," said Troy Pickering, SIMFLO's chief executive officer. "Leo's appointment is a key component of our strategy to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers in these regions while ensuring we remain responsive to their specific challenges."

The Latin America pumps market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% between 2025 and 2030, driven by sectors such as water management, mining, construction, and oil and gas. This growth is being spurred by rising infrastructure development and a greater focus on energy-efficient technologies for fluid management systems. SIMFLO's robust and reliable vertical and submersible turbine pumps are well-suited to meet the diverse demands of these industries, offering efficiency and durability for critical applications.

The mining industry, which represents a significant market within Latin America, continues to drive demand for sophisticated pump technologies. With the region accounting for approximately 6.49 million barrels of crude oil consumption daily and boasting rich mineral resources, industries such as oil, gas, and mining are expected to rely heavily on reliable pumping systems. Additionally, increased investment in water and wastewater projects across Latin America highlights the importance of high-performance pumps for effective resource management. SIMFLO's products are equipped to handle these demanding applications, delivering performance and longevity customers can rely on.

SIMFLO has been a trusted partner in the region for years, supporting various projects spanning municipal water management, agricultural applications, and industrial operations. Growing demand for durable and customized pumping products is driving the company's expansion in Central and South America, where industries such as mining and agriculture require specialized solutions.

"As Sales Manager for Latin America, Mining, and Oil & Gas, my role is to forge meaningful partnerships that align with the unique needs of customers and industries across the region," said Villanueva. "I'm proud to represent SIMFLO in delivering innovative products and tackling technical challenges together with our international clients, and excited to take the lead on SIMFLO's business growth throughout Latin America."

SIMFLO continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its physical and operational presence globally, including the potential establishment of facilities in key regions. Since 1952, SIMFLO has been at the forefront of pump innovation, engineering high-quality solutions that serve industries such as agriculture, municipal water services, mining, and energy. With headquarters in Lubbock, Texas, and additional operations in Arizona and Mississippi, SIMFLO offers robust vertical and submersible turbine pumps that are customized to meet specific application needs.

SIMFLO sets itself apart with its state-of-the-art facilities, including one of the largest and most advanced vertical turbine testing facilities in North America. Known for reliability, precision, and customer-centric service, SIMFLO has built a reputation as a trusted partner addressing complex water and fluid transfer challenges.