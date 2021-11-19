Stena Drilling signed a new contract with ExxonMobil Canada

The operations are due to commence in 2H22, offshore Eastern Canada for the drilling of one firm well.

To perform this well, the Stena Forth shall mobilise from the Eastern Mediterranean to Canada after an agreement was reached to accommodate this well for ExxonMobil within the Stena Forth’s contractual backlog. It is planned that the rig shall return to the Eastern Mediterranean upon completion of operations in Canada.

Stena Drilling stated they are delighted to have secured further work with ExxonMobil with our DrillMAX class fleet and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign in Eastern Canada.