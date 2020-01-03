Shell sells Haynesville shale acreage

Drilling rig

Castleton Resources LLC closed a deal on Dec. 25 to acquire the East Texas and North Louisiana Haynesville shale assets of BG US Production Co. LLC, a Royal Dutch Shell plc subsidiary.

Castleton Resources will hold 222,400 net acres in the region and produce some 334 MMcfe/d (net).

Castleton Resources is owned by CCI and Tokyo Gas America Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. Concurrent with the transaction, Tokyo Gas America Ltd. will increase its interest in Castleton Resources to 46% from 30%.