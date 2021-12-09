Shell adds another deep-water discovery in the Perdido Corridor of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced a material discovery at the Blacktip North prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Blacktip North well encountered approximately 300 feet net oil pay at multiple levels. Evaluation is ongoing to further define development options.

"The Blacktip North prospect is the latest example of discovering new resources in our advantaged corridors," said Paul Goodfellow, Executive Vice President of Deep Water. "Our strategic positions, like the Perdido Corridor, are at the heart of value creation in the Gulf of Mexico, and they represent an opportunity to use our existing infrastructure to unlock the full-value potential of our discoveries."

Blacktip, Blacktip North, and our Leopard discoveries are all opportunities to increase production in the Perdido Corridor, where Shell's Great White, Silvertip and Tobago fields are already producing. Earlier this year, Shell announced a final investment decision for the Whale deep-water development, also located in the Perdido Corridor. Whale is part of our Gulf of Mexico portfolio, where our production is among the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity in the world for producing oil.

Blacktip North is located in OCS block Alaminos Canyon (AC) 336, approximately 4.5 miles northeast of the recently appraised Blacktip discovery, 25 miles northeast of the recently announced Leopard discovery, 30 miles northeast of the planned Whale host, and 42 miles from the Perdido host.

Shell's Powering Progress strategy to thrive through the energy transition includes increasing investment in lower-carbon energy solutions, while continuing to pursue the most energy-efficient and highest-return Upstream investments. Shell will support this strategy through Exploration by sustaining a strong pipeline of high-value, nearfield and core discoveries, complemented by highly selective frontier plays.