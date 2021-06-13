NexTier announces successful field test of natural gas-powered eFrac engines

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. announced that it successfully field tested the NOV Ideal eFrac pump with power sourced from multiple natural gas reciprocating engines.

The Ideal eFrac Pump and natural gas reciprocating engines were deployed on a simul-frac operation in West Texas for a major operator and were fueled with customer-supplied field gas. The natural gas reciprocating engine will be the primary power source for the first NOV Ideal eFrac Fleet, which is expected to be deployed by NexTier and NOV in the first half of 2022.

The reciprocating engines supplied by Caterpillar Inc. can output 2.5 MW of power at 13.8 kV. Mounted on a standard trailer, this scalable power solution provides leading emissions reduction for a wellsite-based power source. Embedded in each unit is a control system that enables automatic load sharing across multiple engines. The reciprocating engines require minimal maintenance and are not hampered by emissions derating due to temperature and elevation. Field tests are ongoing and will be performed in multiple shale basins in the coming weeks.

"The NexTier team continues to set the bar for the future of low-cost, low-carbon solutions for the oil and gas industry," commented Robert Drummond, president and CEO of NexTier. "This latest achievement brings our team one step closer to the deployment of our first eFrac fleet. This power source provides a scalable, fit-for-purpose solution that can meet the mobility demands required in today's fast-paced well completions environment."

"Caterpillar is pleased to work with NexTier in providing mobile low-emission power sources for oil and gas well completions," said Rod Shurman, vice president, Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division. "Our long history of providing low-carbon solutions to the mining, oil and gas, marine, and construction industries has enabled Caterpillar to help NexTier quickly deploy this best-in-class technology to power its eFrac pumps. We look forward to our continued collaboration with NexTier, including the ongoing development of power sources of the future."