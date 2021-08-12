HEAT leaders blast Biden Administration for selling out American consumers to OPEC

On Wednesday, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Energy Action Team (HEAT) Co-Chairs Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) released the following joint statement after the White House urged OPEC and its allies to produce more oil in an effort to counter skyrocketing gas prices and increasing inflation, making America more reliant on energy from foreign countries and crushing American energy independence:

American Energy

“It is embarrassing that after killing the Keystone pipeline, and just one day after praising a bill built on the anti-American oil Green New Deal, President Biden turns around and begs OPEC+ to increase production of foreign oil to meet our economy’s needs and offset the skyrocketing prices at the pump created by his Administration’s mile-high inflationary policies. President Biden’s inflation agenda has now made our country more reliant on energy from foreign nations, many of which don’t like us and have weaker environmental standards. Instead of begging OPEC+ to increase production in order to lower energy costs for Americans, the United States would be better off putting Americans in the energy sector back to work producing American energy resources to meet the needs of both our economy and the global economy by, once again, becoming a net exporter. The world should be able to rely on the U.S., not OPEC+ or Russia, to provide oil and gas.”