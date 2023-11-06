Halliburton, Oil States Industries collaborate on deepwater managed pressure drilling solutions

Halliburton Company and Oil States Industries, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration that combines two technology sets to provide customers with deepwater managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions.

MPD provides operators with improved control when navigating narrow pressure windows compared to conventional drilling. The collaboration between Halliburton and Oil States will provide operators and drilling contractors with an MPD product-service combination to safely access greater operational efficiencies.

“MPD is a priority for offshore drillers,” said Daniel Casale, vice president, Testing & Subsea, Halliburton. “Combining our world-class services, control systems, digital platform, and training with Oil States’ integrated riser joint provides an innovative deepwater MPD solution to our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with Halliburton to bring our MPD riser integration joint to operators and drilling contractors,” said Garry Stephen, group vice president- UK and Asia, Oil States Industries. “Our system’s innovative design integrates managed pressure drilling and riser gas handling into a compact joint that reduces the rig footprint and potential for trapped gas, while also enabling contractors to transition quickly between MPD and non-MPD modes.”