Halliburton and VoltGrid enter multi-year contract with Aethon Energy for electric fracturing solution

Houston-based Halliburton Company and Houston-based VoltaGrid LLC announced they entered into a multi-year contract with Aethon Energy to deploy an advanced, all-electric fracturing solution in the Haynesville Shale.

The solution combines Halliburton’s all-electric fracturing spread, featuring the Zeus™ 5,000 horsepower electric pumping unit, with VoltaGrid’s power generation system to offer increased reliability and real-time emissions tracking.

“All-electric fracturing represents an exciting approach to our overall strategy to reduce emissions in our operations,” said Paul Sander, chief operating officer and partner at Aethon Energy.

“We’re pleased to work with Halliburton and VoltaGrid to utilize more sustainable fracturing solutions and look forward to realizing enhanced operational efficiencies for our industry,” Sander added.

“We understand the importance of efficiency in high performing fracturing operations,” said Michael Segura, vice president of Production Enhancement, Halliburton. “Our innovative all-electric fracturing solutions deliver superior performance while significantly reducing fuel costs and emissions for our customers.”