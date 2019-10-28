GlobalData: Norway has highest number of oil and gas discoveries in Q3 '19

Norwegian Sea

Of the 38 global oil and gas discoveries made in Q3 2019, six were located in Norway. This was followed by Colombia with five discoveries, Egypt and Trinidad with four each, and Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with three each, according to GlobalData.

The company’s latest report, ‘Q3 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review – South America and Europe Dominate with Highest Number of Discoveries in Quarter’, notes that 21 of the discoveries made in the quarter were conventional oil discoveries, while 15 were gas. The two remaining discoveries were heavy oil and Coalbed Methane (CBM), respectively.

By region, South America and Europe led Q3 with eight discoveries each, followed by Asia and Africa with five each. The Caribbean had four discoveries, while the Middle East and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) had three each.

× Expand Oil and gas discoveries made by key countries in Q3 versus Q2, 2019

Among operators globally, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation led with four discoveries in Q3 2019. Aker BP, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and BHP followed with three discoveries each in Q3 2019. Equinor, Oil & Gas Development Company, and Tullow Oil had two discoveries each, while the rest of the operators had one each during the period.